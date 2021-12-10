Activists demand Matt Walsh's 'Johnny the Walrus' be removed as Amazon's top LGBTQ+ book

(DAILY WIRE) – Activists are furious that Daily Wire podcast host and children’s author Matt Walsh has the number one best-selling book in Amazon’s “LGBTQ+” category with “Johnny the Walrus.” The book challenges the radical transgender agenda being pushed on children. The book landed the number one spot on the LGBTQ+ list this weekend, and still remains there.

Brennan Suen, who covers LGBT issues for far-left site Media Matters, called Walsh’s placement “totally unacceptable.”

“Totally unacceptable that [Amazon] is listing Matt Walsh’s anti-trans children’s book as an ‘LGBTQ+ Book’ – also goes to show how easy it is for conservatives to manipulate sales and make money off this grift,” he angrily posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Read the full story ›