Alarming study: COVID regulations, masking may be drastically lowering kids' IQs

Cognitive decline noted in many children

WND News Services
Published December 2, 2021
(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Studies have shown that abused children end up with impaired cognitive functioning. Now consider that kids born shortly before the COVID-19 situation and enduring its regulations also, according to new research, have impaired cognitive functioning.

Perhaps this makes clear why a prominent commentator, and others, said long ago that COVID regulations — masking included — are “child abuse.”

The research in question, out of Brown University in Rhode Island, does in fact identify masking as a possible cause of the cognitive decline, which is severe.

WND News Services
