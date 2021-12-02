Alarming study: COVID regulations, masking may be drastically lowering kids' IQs

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Studies have shown that abused children end up with impaired cognitive functioning. Now consider that kids born shortly before the COVID-19 situation and enduring its regulations also, according to new research, have impaired cognitive functioning.
Perhaps this makes clear why a prominent commentator, and others, said long ago that COVID regulations — masking included — are “child abuse.”
The research in question, out of Brown University in Rhode Island, does in fact identify masking as a possible cause of the cognitive decline, which is severe.
