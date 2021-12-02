American Medical Association cuts problematic terms such as 'morbidly obese'

(REBEL NEWS) – The American Medical Association (AMA) and the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) have declared a moratorium on politically incorrect terms like “morbidly obese,” “homeless,” and “handicapped” to protect the sensitivities of the hypersensitive.

Like other industries, the medical field is undergoing woke chemotherapy and expunging its colonialist history.

In a jointly published language guide titled Advancing Health Equity: A Guide to Language, Narrative and Concepts, the medical associations stipulate that these terms should instead be referred to as “people who are experiencing (condition or disability type).”

Read the full story ›