American Medical Association cuts problematic terms such as 'morbidly obese'

(REBEL NEWS) – The American Medical Association (AMA) and the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) have declared a moratorium on politically incorrect terms like “morbidly obese,” “homeless,” and “handicapped” to protect the sensitivities of the hypersensitive.
Like other industries, the medical field is undergoing woke chemotherapy and expunging its colonialist history.
In a jointly published language guide titled Advancing Health Equity: A Guide to Language, Narrative and Concepts, the medical associations stipulate that these terms should instead be referred to as “people who are experiencing (condition or disability type).”
Advertisement - story continues below
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]