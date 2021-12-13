Most Americans, many Christians don't believe Jesus existed before the manger

(CHRISTIANITY TODAY) -- Christmas is a celebration of a real event, according to most Americans. Just don’t expect them to know exactly why Jesus was born and came to earth.
A new study from Lifeway Research finds close to 3 in 4 Americans believe Jesus was born in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago. Even more say Jesus is the son of God the Father, but less than half believe Jesus existed prior to being born on that first Christmas.
“Most Americans consider Jesus’ birth a historical fact,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]