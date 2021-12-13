A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S. WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Most Americans, many Christians don't believe Jesus existed before the manger

2 in 5 say God's son was alive before being born in Bethlehem

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 12, 2021 at 10:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CHRISTIANITY TODAY) -- Christmas is a celebration of a real event, according to most Americans. Just don’t expect them to know exactly why Jesus was born and came to earth.

A new study from Lifeway Research finds close to 3 in 4 Americans believe Jesus was born in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago. Even more say Jesus is the son of God the Father, but less than half believe Jesus existed prior to being born on that first Christmas.

“Most Americans consider Jesus’ birth a historical fact,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Most Americans, many Christians don't believe Jesus existed before the manger
How the nuclear waste myth is facing disposal
China becomes top non-regional trading partner for most South American countries
'Short-sighted' energy moves under Biden administration a 'gift' to foreigners
Healthcare 'mission creep' blamed for harming patients
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×