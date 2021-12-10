Amtrak to cut back on long-distance service because of vaccine mandate

(CNS NEWS) – Amtrak President Stephen Gardner told the House Transportation Committee on Thursday that Amtrak will have to make cuts to its long-distance services to comply with the Biden administration’s federal contractor vaccine mandate on Jan. 4 of next year despite 94 percent of its workforce being fully vaccinated and 96 percent having received at least one vaccination shot.

“As part of addressing the challenges presented by COVID-19, Amtrak must comply with the federal mandate effective January 4, 2022 that employees of government contractors be fully vaccinated. Amtrak has strongly advocated that all our employees to be vaccinated and we have made great progress in achieving this important public health goal,” Gardner wrote in his opening testimony for the committee.

Read the full story ›