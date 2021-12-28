Anti-vax protests erupt worldwide amid plan for major D.C. event

Preparations are underway for an anti-vaccine-mandate protest at the National Mall in Washington, but citizens across Europe and Down Under have been holding mass demonstrations for some time now, including over the holiday weekend.

The march in Washington on Jan. 23 will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Monument and conclude at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, about one mile away. Called Defeat the Mandate DC, it's organized by The Unity Project, Children's Health Defense and the International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists.

"The mandates are un-American. Stop the mass firings. Stop segregating by vaccination status. Stop calling Americans 'unpatriotic' for making a personal medical choice," the organizers declare on their website.

In New York City on Monday, protesters against vaccine mandates crossed the Brooklyn Bridge chanting "We the people will not comply."

See the New York demonstration:

Protesters against mandates cross over the Brooklyn Bridge NY and chant " WE THE PEOPLE WILL NOT COMPLY " pic.twitter.com/E7gz3fPYaB — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) December 27, 2021

In Brussels, Belgium, on the day after Christmas:

WATCH: Thousands in Brussels protest against Covid mandates on the day after Christmas.

pic.twitter.com/xRSto8UjNN — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 27, 2021

In Germany, protests have taken place in about 100 cities.

In Dusseldorf, Germany, Monday:

Thousands of people protested against mandatory vaccinations and COVID-19 protective measures on the first day of Christmas in Dusseldorf.

The newly elected German government had recently announced the plan to put a nationwide COVID vaccination mandate up to a parliamentary vote. pic.twitter.com/xU8w7soN7A — Protest News (@ProtestNews_EN) December 27, 2021

Police intervened in Erfurt, Germany, on Monday:

In Thuringa, Germany, on Monday:

GERMANY 🇩🇪

December 27th #Altenburg Thuringia#Demonstration WOW, you have to take a look‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/n6frLKjbtK — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) December 27, 2021

A 4-year-old was accidentally pepper-sprayed by police during an anti-lockdown protest in Schweinfurt, Germany:

Four-year-old is accidentally pepper-sprayed by police in its pram after its mother took the child to an anti-lockdown protest in Germany

Child taken in a pram to the demonstration in the city of Schweinfurt, Bavaria

Riot police were sent in with batons and pepper spray to pic.twitter.com/zz04uNt06L — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) December 27, 2021

In Hamburg, Germany:

Aerial view of the scale of the demonstration against the frame pass and mandate in Hamburg https://t.co/NqI5XTYNF0 — Amber (@Amber_again) December 19, 2021

In Vienna, Austria, on Sunday night:

A huge demonstration against medical mandates tonight in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/0VJPk6dGdg — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) December 27, 2021

Another from Vienna:

AUSTRIA 🇦🇹

Thousands protest vaccine mandate and #COVID restrix in #Vienna on Sunday pic.twitter.com/HkSLoVNaox — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) December 27, 2021

In Spain on Monday night, protesters chanted "Liberty, liberty!":

Spain marches tonight to end COVID restrictions and mandates. “Liberty! Liberty! Liberty!”pic.twitter.com/liAwSiw8rI — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) December 27, 2021

In Valencia, Spain:

Demonstration in #Valencia last night in #Spain against the health pass in force in the region, which was extended to many public places this Friday, December 24. pic.twitter.com/xDnMmlekyE — European Union Club (@EuropeanUnionC) December 27, 2021

In Valencia, Spain, on Christmas day

In Bilbao, Spain on Sunday night

In New Zealand on Dec. 18:

Thousands marched in New Zealand to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandate & lockdown, as the country reached the 90% fully vaccinated milestone.

Some at the peaceful demonstration held placard with message like Freedom over fear, lockdowns destroy lives, Kiwis are not lab rats pic.twitter.com/UGln3HMu0O — SM Danish (@SMDanish313) December 18, 2021

