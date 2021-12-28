Anti-vax protests erupt worldwide amid plan for major D.C. event

Preparations are underway for an anti-vaccine-mandate protest at the National Mall in Washington, but citizens across Europe and Down Under have been holding mass demonstrations for some time now, including over the holiday weekend.
The march in Washington on Jan. 23 will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Monument and conclude at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, about one mile away. Called Defeat the Mandate DC, it's organized by The Unity Project, Children's Health Defense and the International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists.
Advertisement - story continues below
"The mandates are un-American. Stop the mass firings. Stop segregating by vaccination status. Stop calling Americans 'unpatriotic' for making a personal medical choice," the organizers declare on their website.
In New York City on Monday, protesters against vaccine mandates crossed the Brooklyn Bridge chanting "We the people will not comply."
TRENDING: 'Breathtaking' Bible secret hidden in every breath you take
See the New York demonstration:
Protesters against mandates cross over the Brooklyn Bridge NY and chant " WE THE PEOPLE WILL NOT COMPLY " pic.twitter.com/E7gz3fPYaB
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) December 27, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
In Brussels, Belgium, on the day after Christmas:
WATCH: Thousands in Brussels protest against Covid mandates on the day after Christmas.
pic.twitter.com/xRSto8UjNN
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 27, 2021
In Germany, protests have taken place in about 100 cities.
Advertisement - story continues below
In Dusseldorf, Germany, Monday:
Thousands of people protested against mandatory vaccinations and COVID-19 protective measures on the first day of Christmas in Dusseldorf.
The newly elected German government had recently announced the plan to put a nationwide COVID vaccination mandate up to a parliamentary vote. pic.twitter.com/xU8w7soN7A
— Protest News (@ProtestNews_EN) December 27, 2021
Police intervened in Erfurt, Germany, on Monday:
Advertisement - story continues below
In #Erfurt schafft es die #Polizei nicht, die Menschen hinter einer #Polizeikette zu halten...#Thueringen #Coronademo #Coronaprotests #CoronaProteste #Spaziergaenge pic.twitter.com/WG05eRNLHj
— Dr. David Lütke (@DrLuetke) December 27, 2021
In Thuringa, Germany, on Monday:
GERMANY 🇩🇪
December 27th #Altenburg Thuringia#Demonstration
WOW, you have to take a look‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/n6frLKjbtK
— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) December 27, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
A 4-year-old was accidentally pepper-sprayed by police during an anti-lockdown protest in Schweinfurt, Germany:
Four-year-old is accidentally pepper-sprayed by police in its pram after its mother took the child to an anti-lockdown protest in Germany
Child taken in a pram to the demonstration in the city of Schweinfurt, Bavaria
Riot police were sent in with batons and pepper spray to pic.twitter.com/zz04uNt06L
— MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) December 27, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
In Hamburg, Germany:
Aerial view of the scale of the demonstration against the frame pass and mandate in Hamburg https://t.co/NqI5XTYNF0
— Amber (@Amber_again) December 19, 2021
In Vienna, Austria, on Sunday night:
Advertisement - story continues below
A huge demonstration against medical mandates tonight in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/0VJPk6dGdg
— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) December 27, 2021
Another from Vienna:
AUSTRIA 🇦🇹
Thousands protest vaccine mandate and #COVID restrix in #Vienna on Sunday pic.twitter.com/HkSLoVNaox
— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) December 27, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
In Spain on Monday night, protesters chanted "Liberty, liberty!":
Spain marches tonight to end COVID restrictions and mandates.
“Liberty! Liberty! Liberty!”pic.twitter.com/liAwSiw8rI
— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) December 27, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
In Valencia, Spain:
Demonstration in #Valencia last night in #Spain against the health pass in force in the region, which was extended to many public places this Friday, December 24. pic.twitter.com/xDnMmlekyE
— European Union Club (@EuropeanUnionC) December 27, 2021
In Valencia, Spain, on Christmas day
Advertisement - story continues below
Christmas 🎄Day Dec 25, 2021: Demonstration in #Barcelona for the fourth time in a row on Saturday against the #PasseSanitaire#PasseVccinal #Manifs25decembre 📹@blf_tv#NonAuPassVaccinal #Spain pic.twitter.com/jTnoK8Va65
— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) December 25, 2021
In Bilbao, Spain on Sunday night
Demonstration in #Valencia last night in #Spain against the health pass in force in the region, which was extended to many public places this Friday, December 24. pic.twitter.com/xDnMmlekyE
— European Union Club (@EuropeanUnionC) December 27, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
In New Zealand on Dec. 18:
Thousands marched in New Zealand to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandate & lockdown, as the country reached the 90% fully vaccinated milestone.
Some at the peaceful demonstration held placard with message like Freedom over fear, lockdowns destroy lives, Kiwis are not lab rats pic.twitter.com/UGln3HMu0O
— SM Danish (@SMDanish313) December 18, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]