Anti-vax protests erupt worldwide amid plan for major D.C. event

'We the people will not comply'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published December 27, 2021 at 7:56pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Preparations are underway for an anti-vaccine-mandate protest at the National Mall in Washington, but citizens across Europe and Down Under have been holding mass demonstrations for some time now, including over the holiday weekend.

The march in Washington on Jan. 23 will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Monument and conclude at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, about one mile away. Called Defeat the Mandate DC, it's organized by The Unity Project, Children's Health Defense and the International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists.

"The mandates are un-American. Stop the mass firings. Stop segregating by vaccination status. Stop calling Americans 'unpatriotic' for making a personal medical choice," the organizers declare on their website.

In New York City on Monday, protesters against vaccine mandates crossed the Brooklyn Bridge chanting "We the people will not comply."

See the New York demonstration:

In Brussels, Belgium, on the day after Christmas:

Will the U.S. federal government treat anti-vax protesters with the same harsh treatment given demonstrators at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

In Germany, protests have taken place in about 100 cities.

In Dusseldorf, Germany, Monday:

Police intervened in Erfurt, Germany, on Monday:

In Thuringa, Germany, on Monday:

A 4-year-old was accidentally pepper-sprayed by police during an anti-lockdown protest in Schweinfurt, Germany:

In Hamburg, Germany:

In Vienna, Austria, on Sunday night:

Another from Vienna:

In Spain on Monday night, protesters chanted "Liberty, liberty!":

In Valencia, Spain:

In Valencia, Spain, on Christmas day

In Bilbao, Spain on Sunday night

In New Zealand on Dec. 18:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Art Moore
