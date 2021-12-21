Archbishop warns Americans of globalist 'coup'

In an open letter to the American people, Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a former papal ambassador to the United States, warned that a "global coup" is being carried out by elites who are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to accelerate their globalist plans.

Noting that he was labeled "a conspiracy theorist" for being among the first to point out "the gravity of the looming threat" through what the World Economic Forum termed the "Great Reset," the archbishop said today "more and more people are opening their eyes."

The letter was first published by the Gateway Pundit..

TRENDING: Joy Reid implies Elon Musk is racist, sexist for using the term 'Karen'

Viganò names WEF, the United Nations, the World Health Organization and "a galaxy of organizations and foundations" that are "ideologically characterized as clearly anti-human" and "anti-Christian."

"We all know how much the mainstream media has contributed to supporting the insane pandemic narrative," he said, which has resulted in "imposing forms of control that violate the fundamental rights and natural liberties of citizens."

In his conclusion, he urged Americans to "be proud of your identity as American patriots and of the Faith that must animate your life."

"Do no allow anyone to make you feel inferior just because you love your homeland, because you are honest at work, because you want to protect your family and raise your children with healthy values, because you respect the elderly, because you protect life from conception to its natural end."

Are the elites using the COVID pandemic to conduct a 'global coup'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Hear audio of Archbishop Vigano's remarks:

In October 2020, Viganò warned then-President Trump in October that the leader of the free world was "the final garrison" against the "Great Reset."

In an open letter to the president, the archbishop said globalists are creating a "health dictatorship" to combat the virus, threatening the sovereignty of nations and religious freedom.

Cardinal Raymond Burke has called the "Great Reset" an attempt to manipulate "citizens and nations through ignorance and fear" as Marxist materialism takes hold in the United States.

Burke, the former archbishop of St. Louis and now a member of the highest judicial authority in the Roman Catholic Church, said in a homily Dec. 12 that the "worldwide spread of Marxist materialism ... now seems to seize the governing power over our nation."

Vigano wrote a letter to Trump in May 2020 warning that the COVID-19 pandemic was being used to usher in a "world government" stripping people of their freedoms. In a letter in June, he encouraged Trump in his fight against the "Deep State."

'Build back better'

In June, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson affirmed the motto of the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset of capitalism," which has been adopted by the Biden administration, urging leaders of the G7 nations to "build back better" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

At WEF's virtual meeting in January featuring its Great Reset initiative, a Fortune 500 CEO affirmed WEF's assertion that "capitalism as we have known it is dead."

In November 2020, WND reported, former Secretary of State John Kerry and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a WEF panel that a Joe Biden presidency would help propel the "Great Reset" plan.

Kerry, saying "we're at the dawn of an extremely exciting time," promised that the upcoming Biden administration engage "every sector of the American economy" in achieving "a 2035 goal to achieve net neutrality with respect to power and production."

Kerry said the U.S. is "ready to come back in and help to lead and raise the ambition in Glasgow to accelerate this incredible capacity for a transformation in the private sector."

The White House said ahead of the G7 in June that Biden wanted "to discuss ways to forge a more fair, sustainable, and inclusive global economy that meets the unique challenges of our time," including implementation of a "global minimum tax" on multinational corporations of at least 15%.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!