Arizona State University students protest Rittenhouse as possible student

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A cadre of left-leaning Arizona State University students furious over Kyle Rittenhouse’s association with the school held a protest Wednesday against his possible re-enrollment as a student.

Chanting “ASU shame on you” and “killer Kyle off our campus,” campus groups that organized the demonstration included MEChA, Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition.

ASU had previously stated Rittenhouse was enrolled as an online, non-degree seeking student, but this week said he was not enrolled.

