Asian coal gains momentum as Biden undermines U.S. economy

(AMERICAN THINKER) – It has been a tough time for the U.S. energy sector, with production impacted by Joe Biden's hostility to Big Oil and gas prices and heating bills soaring as a result. President Biden has blamed OPEC for not producing oil at a faster pace and appears to be pleading with other countries to release more oil.

However, the real reason for the U.S. crisis has been Biden's anti-fossil fuel agenda that has inhibited the production of more oil and natural gas. The country has gone from being energy independent in 2020 to being short on energy.

In Asia, the situation is completely different. Key countries like India, China and Japan have invested heavily in securing fossil fuels, knowing that no other source (except for nuclear and, to some degree, hydro) can sustain primary energy demands.

