MATTERS OF FAITH
Atheist cancer doctor now has 'profound faith' after investigating power of prayer to heal

Convinced by scientific, empirical evidence

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 23, 2021 at 12:59pm
(FAITHWIRE) – A longtime cancer doctor believes prayer can be powerful and effective at healing the afflicted, sharing in a recently-published USA Today opinion piece how his investigation into invocations led him from “being a scientifically based ’empirical’ atheist to someone with a profound faith.”

Dr. Gary Onik said he has “encountered at least one terminal cancer patient who was healed by a worldwide prayer effort on his behalf,” and shared his journey of investigating how prayer can help the afflicted.

It was the aforementioned case that led Onik to think deeper on the matter.

Read the full story ›

