Austrians beg for help: 'Unvaccinated' to face 1 year in prison

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – Austrian’s are pleading for the world to help end their rapidly emerging police state. The country’s vaccine mandate law will take effect on February 1, 2022. Unvaccinated people, including children as young as 14-years-old, can be fined up to 2000 euros each time they are caught. In addition, the government can ticket the same individuals several times a day. If you refuse to pay your fine, offenders will be thrown in a special prison for unvaccinated people for up to one year.

Unlike other prisoners, the public purse will not pay for an individual’s incarceration. Instead, the inmate will have to bear the costs incurred during their prison stay. The perpetrator also has to pay for his food and his prison cell.

The Austrian government does not ask murderers, rapists, or pedophiles to pay the cost of their incarceration. However, they will now demand prison payments of entirely innocent people.

