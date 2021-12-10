Average dog understands 89 words, phrases – but some know over 200

(STUDY FINDS) – Many dog owners probably wish they could have a real conversation with their furry friends. While it may seem strange chatting it up with your pet, a new study finds you should try it – because dogs actually understand around 100 words!

Researchers from Dalhousie University in Canada discovered that the average dog appears to know around 89 words and phrases. However, highly intelligent dogs respond to over 200 words that their owners say.

“We aimed to develop a comprehensive owner-reported inventory of words to which owners believe their dogs respond differentially and consistently,” researchers Catherine Reeve and Sophie Jacques write in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science.

