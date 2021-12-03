A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyURBAN UNREST
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Bank of America execs warn junior staffers to 'dress down' as NYC crime surges

Hopes casual attire will attract less attention when trekking to office building

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2021 at 2:29pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) – Amid a surge in some New York City violent crime, Wall Street bigwigs continue to encourage younger staffers to come into the office – but to do so with caution.

At Bank of America, senior executives have quietly encouraged younger employees to “dress down” to attract less attention as they make their way to B of A’s tower at 1 Bryant Park.

These execs have told their staffers that dressing up, or wearing anything with a Bank of America logo, could make them a target. One bank employee told On The Money he is on high alert after he spotted someone with a knife near the office during a recent trek to the Manhattan workplace.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Bank of America execs warn junior staffers to 'dress down' as NYC crime surges
Frozen cauliflower recalled because of possible listeria contamination
Massive ransomware attack on Planned Parenthood compromises data on 400,000 patients
Arizona State University students protest Rittenhouse as possible student
White and Asian male applicants largely shunned from investment program at 2 universities
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×