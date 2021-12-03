Bank of America execs warn junior staffers to 'dress down' as NYC crime surges

(NEW YORK POST) – Amid a surge in some New York City violent crime, Wall Street bigwigs continue to encourage younger staffers to come into the office – but to do so with caution.

At Bank of America, senior executives have quietly encouraged younger employees to “dress down” to attract less attention as they make their way to B of A’s tower at 1 Bryant Park.

These execs have told their staffers that dressing up, or wearing anything with a Bank of America logo, could make them a target. One bank employee told On The Money he is on high alert after he spotted someone with a knife near the office during a recent trek to the Manhattan workplace.

Read the full story ›