How I beat COVID in 48 hours with ivermectin

Yes, it's true. I beat COVID-19 in 48 hours with ivermectin. Before I get to that story, I have more news guaranteed to make liberals' heads explode.

I was married last week. That has to enrage liberals. The left hates marriage. But they really hate it when a man who knows he's a man marries a feminine woman who knows she's a woman. I married the stunning, beautiful, sexy, Cindy Parker.

This was truly a Republican wedding.

My new wife is on the board of directors of many Republican organizations in Nevada. We had a large wedding with 200 guests from all over the USA – almost all Republicans, conservatives and patriots. I remarked to the crowd, "There are so many Republican politicians in this room, we could hold a Republican National Committee meeting right here."

I opened the wedding by asking all the military veterans and law enforcement in the room to stand up. My guests gave them a standing ovation.

There were no masks. I'm guessing most of the crowd was unvaccinated. We were guarded by former Navy SEALs from the finest security firm in Las Vegas.

If liberals' heads haven't exploded just yet, here's the clincher. The highlight of our wedding was former Fox News host and bestselling author Rita Cosby reading a personal, handwritten letter from former President Donald Trump celebrating our wedding.

Want to watch liberals' heads triple explode? Here's the best story yet. I was healthy and strong at my wedding because of ivermectin.

I caught COVID-19 for the first time a few weeks ago.

I beat COVID-19 in 48 hours with ivermectin and massive doses of vitamins – including intravenous vitamin C.

But ivermectin is truly a miracle drug. I had COVID-19 for a day when I decided to take ivermectin. From that point on, COVID-19 was gone in 24 hours. Yes, ivermectin and vitamins turned the dangerous, deadly, run-for-your-life, lock-down-the-economy, mask-up-for-life, vaccinate-or-die COVID-19 into a minor common cold. And then it was gone in 24 hours.

Ivermectin made my COVID-19 bout so mild, I never missed a day of work. Yes, I hosted my three-hour national radio show every day, with COVID-19 – and no one noticed.

Wait, it gets better. My book, "The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book," is out, and I was on a book tour promoting the book. I was a guest (over the phone) on over 20 radio shows that week, with COVID-19 – and no one noticed.

And I appeared on multiple national television shows (via Zoom or Skype) that week to promote my book, with COVID-19 – and no one noticed.

Ivermectin and megadoses of vitamins turned deadly COVID-19 into a minor cold that never slowed me one bit. No one could even tell I was sick.

But lest you think I got a mild case: not true. On the first day of COVID-19, I had fever, chills, a bad cough, mucus filling my lungs, awful pain in every muscle of my body, terrible exhaustion, and I lost my sense of taste. Sound familiar? It's every symptom of COVID-19. I took two COVID-19 tests just to be certain. I tested positive twice.

One day of ivermectin and it was gone. No one ever knew. Until now.

My treatment was pretty much exactly the same as Joe Rogan and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Ivermectin plus megadoses of vitamins. The outcomes were the same, too.

Ivermectin works like magic. It's inexpensive. I never experienced any side effects. I thank God for ivermectin and megadoses of vitamins C and D3, zinc, quercetin, selenium, lysine, melatonin, garlic, liquid silver and probiotics.

No one has to fear COVID-19. No one needs to be forced to take a dangerous, experimental vaccine. No one ever has to choose between the vaccine or their job ever again. We have a miracle drug and a wonderful vitamin regimen that works fantastically against COVID-19.

I'm Exhibit A.

Hey, liberals, are you listening? Have your heads exploded yet?

Ivermectin works, it's cheap, its effective, and it has no side effects. India used it to make the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the world disappear almost overnight. So did Mexico City. So did Japan. So, why are President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention trying to hide the truth?

Ivermectin could save millions of Americans from both COVID-19 and the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine. Ivermectin can save our economy. Ivermectin can save millions of jobs. Ivermectin could save trillions of dollars in costs from missed work, vaccines, hospitalizations and death.

I beat COVID-19 in 48 hours with ivermectin plus vitamins. No one has to die from COVID-19. I'm playing the role of Paul Revere. "The ivermectin is coming, the ivermectin is coming." I want the whole world to know.

