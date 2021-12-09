Beijing Olympics: China says diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay the price'

(DW) – China slammed the U.S., Britain, Canada and Australia for using "the Olympic platform for political manipulation" after they announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games over China's poor human rights record.

China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued a warning to four Western countries for their diplomatic boycotts of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"The U.S., Australia, Britain and Canada's use of the Olympic platform for political manipulation is unpopular and self-isolating, and they will inevitably pay the price for their wrongdoing," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

