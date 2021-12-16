With Biden on climate, 'hide the decline' has double meaning

The damning phrase that emerged from the Climategate scandal of 2009 was "hide the decline." At that time, the "decline" referred to inconvenient tree ring data that challenged the global warming mania.

In 2021, the phrase "hide the decline" takes on new meaning. Now, the "decline" in question is the obvious erosion of President Joe Biden's gray matter. This past weekend presented the media with a perfect storm of climate fraud and gray matter slippage following the devastating "tornadoes" in Kentucky. There was much decline to hide.

I put "tornadoes" in quotes because apparently they go by some other name now. In September 2021, Biden visited the Somerset County Emergency Management Training Center in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

While speaking on the subject of hurricanes, Biden volunteered, "You know, the members of Congress know from their colleagues in Congress that, you know, the – what looks like a tornado – they don't call them that anymore – that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country, in Iowa, in Nevada, and – I mean, it's just across the board."

Although I saw Biden say this on video, I excerpted the quote above from the official White House archives. The administration does not have to conceal this crazy semantic bouillabaisse because they know the media will hide the decline for them.

Biden has a capacity unique in the history of American politics. He can say something that is wildly insensitive, crudely opportunistic and totally wrong, and yet still have the media applaud him for saying it.

So Biden proved on Saturday following the lethal tornadoes that struck Kentucky on Friday night. Unwilling to let any crisis go to waste, he and his caretakers were quick to put the climate change imprimatur on the damage even while first responders were still searching for survivors.

"The intensity of the weather across the board has some impact as a consequence of warming of the planet," said the president. "The fact is we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming, and obviously it has some impact here."

Although not as insane as his September remarks, Biden's comments about Kentucky were dangerously wrong, the danger being that the media took his nonsense as gospel. Many in the media even praised him for being more forthcoming on climate change than his predecessor, Donald Trump. The fact that Biden was just making stuff up did not factor into their calculation.

In this case, the climate change lobby, with Biden as its Charlie McCarthy, was once again hiding the decline, the demonstrably provable decline in serious tornadoes.

Physicist Dr. Steven Koonin knows something about the subject. He served as Obama's one-time undersecretary for science in the Department of Energy and is the author of the essential 2021 book, "Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn't, and Why It Matters."

As Koonin observes, tornado strength is measured according to a gauge called the "Enhanced Fujita Scale." The weakest storms clock in at EF0, the strongest at EF5. Some 60% of recorded tornadoes in the U.S. are EF0. In 1950, EF0s were only 20% of the total.

"This suggests that the growth in the number of recorded tornadoes," writes Koonin, "is due to counting more weak storms in recent decades." The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed the same.

For the storms that truly matter, however, the EF3s and above, the story is entirely different. These are easy to count. Like the one in Kentucky, they always get recorded.

In the years since 1954, says Koonin, these storms have actually decreased by 60%. "In other words," writes Koonin, "as human influences have grown since the middle of the 20th century, the number of significant tornadoes hasn't changed much at all, but the strangest storms have become less frequent."

If one camp is hiding the decline, the other camp needs to step up and expose it. Silence, as they say, is violence.

