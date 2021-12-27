Did Biden cut summit feed to 'coddle' China?

The American Center for Law and Justice has filed an urgent Freedom of Information Act request to determine whether the Biden administration shut off a speaker from Taiwan during a recent online "Summit for Democracy" to cater to the Chinese Communists.

The organization announced the goal of the FOIA action is to "find out if the video feed of a Taiwanese dignitary was intentionally cut to coddle China's feelings."

A report from the ACLJ explained, "Recently we told you how during President Biden’s so-called Summit for Democracy, the live video feed of Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang was mysteriously cut right after he showed a map that featured Taiwan as separate from China. Such a visual might very likely irritate China’s president or ruling Communist Party. Especially when the graphic Minister Tang was referring to in his presentation reportedly ranked China poorly for human rights."

The graphic revealed that while Taiwan was colored green, to represent its openness, other regions were labeled as "closed" or "repressed."

"Under the 'One China' policy adhered to by the Biden administration, China is one government and Taiwan is merely one of its own (albeit autonomous) provinces, not an independent nation state. As we’ve said before, China seems poised to invade Taiwan and claim it for its own by force any day now," the report continued.

China already had expressed its frustration with the U.S. government for even allowing a Taiwan representative to be part of the events, with Zhu Fenglian of China's Taiwan Affairs office saying that the inclusion was a "mistake."

The State Department has claimed the severed video feed was due to "technical problems."

"But also curiously, when Taiwan’s minister finished his presentation, it was reportedly followed by a disclaimer on the screen stating: 'Any opinions expressed by individuals on this panel are those of the individual, and do not necessarily reflect the views of the United States government,'" the report said.

"It’s hard not to wonder if this was all orchestrated to appease the Chinese Communist Party. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time THIS YEAR that we’ve seen President Biden capitulate to a hostile government over the welfare of allies, or even American citizens," the report said.

"Remember when the Taliban drew a hard line for the U.S. to remove our military from Afghanistan? President Biden hastily withdrew our troops, leaving chaos and abandoning innocent Christians, Afghan allies who had advanced U.S. interests, and American civilians. And we’ve reported how the Biden administration has since held 'diplomatic' meetings with the Taliban. How can the U.S. have diplomacy with a terrorist organization that has been executing its own people for aiding U.S. forces despite its empty promises of amnesty?"

The report explained, "We have requested all records regarding the video incident at the Summit for Democracy, as well as all records regarding the State Department’s response that it was just an 'honest mistake.' This sounds like the State Department’s line before, which we exposed, when it immediately claimed its deletion of 8 minutes of press briefing video was a 'glitch.' We exposed the State Department then with our FOIA lawsuit, including a big win in court where the State Department was ordered to release to us an unredacted email showing Jen Psaki was part of shutting down the story – and we’ll do it again."

Joe Biden and his family have numerous ties to China, with his son Hunter traveling there with his father on Air Force Two while Joe Biden was vice president, and shortly later announcing an extensive business relationship with Chinese interests. Reports suggested that at the time Joe Biden also was in line for a cut of the profits.

