Biden fumbles Declaration of Independence again!

There's got to be a copy of America's Declaration of Independence available somehow to Joe Biden. And maybe his speech writers should pull it out.
Because yet again, Biden has fumbled a quote from the founding document.
The Daily Mail reported this stumble happened when Biden, during an online event, made sure the document included "women and men" even though that's not in the original.
He said, "American democracy is an ongoing struggle to live up to our highest ideals and to heal our divisions, to recommit ourselves to the founding idea of our nation captured in our Declaration of Independence, not unlike many of your documents," he said.
"We say, 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all women and men are created equal endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.'"
Only a few months ago, the Western Journal reported that Biden's brain broke, and he misquoted the Declaration, and then "forgets the rest."
Biden said, at the time, "The idea is, we hold these truths self-evident, that all men and women -- we haven’t lived up to it completely, but we’ve always widened the arch of commitment."
Biden once again misquotes the Declaration of Independence before forgetting the rest:
"We hold these truths self-evident that all men and women." pic.twitter.com/ID5dtQ1Ifs
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2021
The line Biden has hunted for includes: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."
He also at one point earlier simply gave up on the quote.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident,” he said after series of surprising victories in the Democratic primary. "All men and women created by the go -- you know the, you know, the thing."
You can’t make this up...
pic.twitter.com/Hq6dLUbXLC
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2020
