Biden opens up channels to do business with Taliban, al-Qaida

By Jennie Taer
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it will permit certain groups to conduct business with the Taliban and a U.S.-designated terrorist organization in order to get humanitarian assistance to Afghans in need.
The United Nations has warned that the winter could be extremely deadly for Afghans, who are in dire need of food and other basic items.
TRENDING: Christmas: The light of Christ in a steadily darkening world
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Controls (OFAC) issued the three licenses, which allow nongovernmental organizations, the U.S. government, and international groups to conduct business with the Taliban and the Haqqani Network, a State Department-designated terrorist organization.
NEW: The Treasury Department has just issued guidance that allows governments, NGOs, and others to conduct business with the Taliban and the Haqqani Network (AKA al-Qaeda) in Afghanistan, ostensibly for humanitarian relief.
This is extremely dangerous – here’s why: (1/5) pic.twitter.com/vsxuvbZjSG
— Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) December 22, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
“The United States is the largest single provider of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. We are committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan, which is why Treasury is taking these additional steps to facilitate assistance,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, the economy faces grave challenges, exacerbated by the country’s long dependence on foreign aid, donor and private sector flight sparked by the Taliban’s takeover, drought, structural macroeconomic issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Treasury has provided broad authorizations that ensure NGOs, international organizations, and the U.S. government can continue to provide relief to those in need,” Adeyemo said.
The State Department said in a statement Wednesday that “U.S. sanctions on the Taliban remain in place.”
Advertisement - story continues below
The Treasury Department didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]