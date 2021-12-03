Biden restores President Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Joe Biden, handed a huge defeat in federal court on his failed border strategy, has relaunched President Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy requiring asylum seekers at the nation's southern border to remain south of that demarcation until their court cases are heard.
It was a procedure that Biden gleefully had canceled when he became president, along with a long list of other border security programs President Trump had launched, including the construction of miles of border barriers.
The Daily Mail explained that Biden was "forced" to resume the plan because of crowds of migrants heading north for the border.
It was the Department of Homeland Security that confirmed it was acting to comply with a court order regarding the program titled the Migrant Protection Protocols.
Biden administration officials repeatedly have complained that they don't like the program, which was part of Trump's plan that largely had reduced the crisis that Biden returned to the border with his mass cancellation of security measures.
Trump said the situation had been addressed and all Biden needed to do was leave it alone.
"If Joe Biden would have come in and just gone to the beach, he would have been successful in many ways because all of this stuff - the border was the best it ever was, and getting better, drugs coming in was getting at a level that we've never seen before, meaning in a positive way," Trump said.
Fox News reported that Biden had to go to work to re-establish the program with the Mexican government, since he had initially canceled it.
"As required by a federal court order, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been working in good faith to re-implement the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program," the DHS said. "Today, in coordination with the Departments of State and Justice, DHS announced key changes to MPP to address humanitarian concerns raised by the Government of Mexico and shared by the U.S. Government."
The program originally was launched in 2019, and President Trump said it was a key component of national efforts to end "catch-and-release," the practice that would see illegal aliens detained – but then almost immediately released into the United States anyway.
A federal court order, upheld by the Supreme Court, ordered Biden to relaunch the program when Missouri and Texas argued the policy was not dropped legally.
The Biden administration now is working on a plan to do what it wants that would not be subject to a legal challenge.
DHS said, "The U.S. Government will work closely with the Government of Mexico to ensure that there are safe and secure shelters available for those enrolled in MPP; that individuals returned under MPP have secure transportation to and from U.S. ports of entry; and that MPP enrollees are able to seek work permits, healthcare, and other services in Mexico."
The Mexican government also confirmed it would allow those individuals with "an appointment" regarding entry into the U.S. to remain in Mexico, and they would not be deported to their home countries.
Following Biden's decision to abandon President Trump's border security plan, arriving illegal aliens overwhelmed authorities, with more than 1.7 million encountered in Fiscal Year 2021.
"For months, I have been urging the administration to reinstate successful border policies like Remain In Mexico," Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said. "Maybe if they had listened earlier, our border crisis wouldn’t be this dire."
