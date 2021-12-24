Biden says 'Let's go Brandon, I agree' during Christmas call with kids, parents

(POST MILLENNIAL) – CNN's Jeremy Diamond reported to Twitter on Friday that during a call between President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill and children who were calling into NORAD to track Santa, a dad spoke up at the end of the all and said "Let's go Brandon," to which the President said "Let's go Brandon, I agree."

Video actually exists of this incredible moment when the President echoes the sentiment "Let's go Brandon" and the First Lady laughs.

Diamond reports that this was just after the President had wished the family a Merry Christmas.

