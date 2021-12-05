Biden on Third Temple: 'We can always build back better'

"Even them will I bring to my holy mountain, and make them joyful in my house of prayer: their burnt offerings and their sacrifices shall be accepted upon mine altar; for mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people." -- Isaiah 56:7

During the fourth night of Hanukkah and the annual menorah-lighting ceremony, Joe Biden talked about the destruction of the Second Temple, which he compared it to the "temple of our democracy."

Never mind that democracy is a Greek concept. It was typical Joe Biden – just letting it roll.

But later in the talk, he expressed optimism the Third Temple would be rebuilt.

TRENDING: Undercover video exposes CNN: Producers, staff make brutal admission about Cuomo coverage

"Whether it's in the Temple of Jerusalem or a temple of our democracy, nothing broken or profaned is beyond repair ... nothing," he said. "We can always build back better. Or, perhaps, build back brighter."

It was odd. Was he comparing the torching of the Temple and the massacring of the Jews to the Jan. 6 "insurrection" against the Capitol Building?

Only Joe knows what was on in his mind.

Will there be a Third Temple be built in Jerusalem before the return of Jesus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (193 Votes) 33% (96 Votes)

The speech was not without the president's signature gaffes, including telling Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug, was "leading the menorah lady."

Biden also welcomed Israel's new ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog. Following the introduction, Biden recalled (incorrectly and inaccurately) the former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir saying that he was going to be the liaison between Israel and the Egyptians following the Yom Kippur war of 1973. He must have forgotten he was still in college at the time.

On the lessons of the holiday of Hannukah, Biden said: It's a "story provides a powerful lesson and nourishes the wellspring of hope. In darkness there's light. In cynicism, there's hope and optimism and an unyielding belief that miracles are possible."

The menorah that was being lit was designed by the late Manfred Anson, an immigrant who escaped Nazi Germany.

Biden also gave an honorary mention to one guest named Rabbi Aharon Glatt for "encouraging his congregation to get vaccinated."

"You know when we light this menorah in the White House, when Jewish families place menorahs in their windows, we're proclaiming liberty," he said. "We're exercising the freedom that the Maccabees sought. To simply practice their faith and we're showing that there is still light. That even the most fragile flame can be sustained in a tradition and nourish the soul of a people. A little bit of light, a little bit of light wherever it is found can dispel the darkness and illuminate a path forward."

Government mandates equates with freedom? Well, it's Joe Biden.

Is it possible we've all been missing something extraordinary in life? Can we really discover and understand the secret to EVERYTHING? An inspiring new book unlocks hundreds of mysteries from the Bible and your personal life!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!