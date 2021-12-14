Biden uses twisters to beat the 'climate change' drum – again

There have always been tornadoes.

There have always been hurricanes.

There have always been catastrophic storms like we saw in Mayfield, Kentucky, and other areas over the weekend.

They were incredible. The destruction is breathtaking. But they don't have an unnatural cause. They never had. We call them "catastrophic" because that's what they are.

Joe Biden places the blame for them, foolishly, on "climate change."

Climate change DOESN'T cause these storms.

If it did, we'd learn to predict them, shelter people from them, save their lives from them. We can't do that, because we can't do anything to predict how the freak storm is going to act. That's the nature of a freak storm.

But Joe Biden claims what destroyed Mayfield was an "unnatural" storm. This from a guy who makes a disaster everywhere he goes, with everything he touches – Afghanistan, the supply chain, the border, etc.

Biden on Saturday addressed the fatal weather that ravaged parts of the South and Midwest and used the tragedy to further promote his own beliefs on "climate change" – a fool's errand, one he tends to herald each and every chance he gets.

While speaking to reporters and virtually assessing the tornado damage from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden was asked whether he "could conclude that these storms and the intensity have to do with climate change."

"All I know is that the intensity of the weather across the board has some impacts as a consequence of the warming of the planet and climate change," Biden said. "The specific impact on these specific storms, I can't say at this point. I'm going to be asking the EPA and others to take a look at that. The fact is that we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming. Everything. And obviously, it has some impact here, but I can't give you a quantitative read on that."

Biden's remarks follow a series of deadly storms and tornadoes that swept across Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri and resulted in multiple injuries and the deaths of nearly 100 Americans.

A candle factory that had an estimated 110 employees working in it was damaged by the tornado, causing many to be trapped inside.

Why didn't Biden use the weather reports about the coming tornadoes to urge people to avoid them?

That may be unfair, but why didn't he? He obviously couldn't. Nobody could have. Nobody did – not even the best weather forecasters. So what's the point?

In November, Biden claimed climate change is "an existential threat to human existence as we know it." He did that to apologize, once again, for President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. He always blames someone. It's just his "unnatural" nature.

Of course, Biden solved climate change several months ago – or so we are to believe.

A settlement between two Korean battery makers is being claimed as a major victory for U.S. plans to build a strong supply chain for electric vehicles, boost clean-energy jobs and curb "climate change."

The settlement over a trade secrets dispute between LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation will allow two plants in Georgia to move forward with plans to produce lithium ion batteries for Ford and Volkswagen.

What the agreement ignores is the production of electric cars and their rechargeable "batteries." It neglects the obvious reality – these "batteries" necessary to power electric cars don't produce any electricity! They merely store a part of it. Energy will continue to be produced for electric cars – in the form of coal and oil, dangerous "fossil fuels," we're told.

This is the simple fraud of climate change. It's mere trickery, duplicity, deception, a hoax, a scam.

One thing the climate hucksters will never admit is the simple fact that batteries don't change a thing. They are only giving the illusion of solving a "problem." It merely prevents you from thinking rationally about what is really a non-problem.

I call it a zero-sum fraud – like adding up a Democratic budget.

Want another example?

Solar panels.

How do they fight climate change? They work by converting solar power into electricity. But the climate hucksters are ignoring the long-term consequences of solar panels.

They only have a limited shelf life, as complex pieces of technology eventually become big bulky sheets of electronic waste with no solution in sight. That's right! Recovering the most valuable materials from one, including silver and silicon, hasn't been figured out yet.

It's simply another solution to climate change that doesn't yet exist. It's not practical.

We better start thinking about it – because the solar e-waste glut is coming soon. When? In 2050, the International Renewable Energy Agency projects, up to 78 million metric tons of solar panels will have reached the end of their life.

Solar panels are composed of photovoltaic cells that convert sunlight to electricity. When these panels enter landfills, valuable resources go to waste. And because solar panels contain toxic materials like lead that can leach out as they break down, landfilling them produces all kinds of environmental hazards.

Once again, we think we're creating an environmental utopia when in fact we're just postponing the inevitability of another problem.

Joe Biden also has another "solution." He once prepared an executive order that would require companies to disclose risks they face from climate change.

That's foresight!

It will also require all public companies to report their emissions and climate challenges.

Don't expect Biden or his special climate envoy, John Kerry, to get under the hood and explain the details of the order or the timing. They're not detail guys. Just be sure this will cost more than expected – which is well over $12 trillion.

Do you see why climate change is a utopian fraud?

It's a shell game, too.

It always must be presented to the public in the most dire, apocalyptic scenarios – even though there is not one iota of fact in any of them.

But they are sure to continue America's war on energy independence – something only Donald Trump was able to accomplish.

