WHO blasts additional jabs: 'No country can boost its way out of the pandemic'

(TOWNHALL) – The World Health Organization criticized the rollout of booster programs as many poor nations haven’t even gotten first doses yet and warned that more variants have the potential to develop under these conditions.

"Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "No country can boost its way out of the pandemic.”

The WHO director’s comments echo what some public health experts have also been saying.

