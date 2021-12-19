Blumenthal backtracks on attendance on Commie show

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in an interview on Friday that he regretted attending a Communist award show last week.
The senator spoke at the Amsted Award ceremony on Dec. 11, where he honored the recipients with an honorary certificate. Speakers at the event regularly encouraged attendees to register with the Communist Party.
Advertisement - story continues below
"My understanding was that this ceremony was strictly a labor event,'' Blumenthal said Friday in a telephone interview with the Hartford Courant. "If I had known the details, I wouldn't have gone. ... Let me just say very emphatically, I'm a Democrat and a strong believer in American capitalism. I have been consistently a Democrat and a strong supporter and believer in American capitalism.''
The event was hosted by the Connecticut People's World Committee Amistad Awards. CPWC is a Communist Party affiliate political advocacy organization.
TRENDING: Why hasn't Jussie Smollett been charged with perjury?
"We invite you to join the Communist Party in this epic time as we make good trouble to uproot systemic racism, retool the war economy, tax the rich, address climate change, secure voting rights and create a new socialist system that puts people, peace and planet before profits," emcee Ben McManus told the audience during the event.
Blumenthal was introduced as a "special surprise guest" at the event.
Advertisement - story continues below
Blumenthal went on to say that the award ceremony was just one of many events he was attending in a short amount of time. Blumenthal said that the awards' focus on labor was what attracted him, and his attendance had nothing to do with support for communism.
"I go to a lot of events, places, meetings, rallies, and ceremonies in Connecticut. I'm delighted to be invited anywhere, and in this instance, I was invited by local labor unions to honor these three individuals, and that's why I was there," the senator told the Hartford Courant. "That's pretty much it.''
Blumenthal is running for re-election in 2022.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]