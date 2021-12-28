Kaboom! Judge lets inspection of 2020 Dominion voting machines take place

The pursuit of the truth about the 2020 presidential election – was there or was there not undue influence or manipulation of the results? – has moved one step forward after a ruling from a court in Pennsylvania that a county's voting machines can be inspected.

The Amistad Project, which has been focused on election integrity since before the 2020 ballots were counted, announced that the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania is allowing the Project and Fulton County to send the county's Dominion voting machines to the state Senate for inspection.

"The court recognized that it was improper to demand that the county – which owns the machines, and has the responsibility of running the election along with the legislature – can’t determine whether the machines worked properly," said Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project. "As the judge noted, there’s no justification for preventing the county from looking at their own machines."

The inspection had been scheduled for earlier this month but the state attorney general and secretary of state oddly sued to prevent any such move to affirm the accuracy of the 2020 election results.

It's now set for Jan. 10.

That's after a judge determined that the review must be allowed to proceed, with a short delay to allow experts from both sides to come up with a formal protocol for the inspection.

"Executive branch officials were trying to stop the inspection altogether, but the judge did not grant their emergency motion to stop the inspection," explained Amistad Project attorney Tom King. "They did not go to court seeking a delay; they sought to stop it, and they lost."

The Amistad Project began in 2018 and now reports it has ongoing litigation "against a shadow government that interfered with the 2020 election."

January 10 is shaping up to be a big day: PA State Senate investigators will inspect Fulton County's voting machines

AND

A WI judge will rule on whether Special Counsel Gableman can compel private testimony from public officials. — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) December 28, 2021

Kline commented on social media about the situation, noting that investigators with the state senate now can review the operations of the machines.

He also noted a Wisconsin judge will rule soon on whether Special Counsel Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice appointed by lawmakers to review voting irregularities in that state, will be able to compel testimony from public officials who have refused to cooperate.

There have been claims made about the accuracy of the Dominion voting machines as they were used in multiple states where anomalous results were documented on election day in 2020.

The project also explains some of the other suspicious circumstances, including the fact that Mark Zuckerberg of Meta spent some $420 million to influence the election results.

The organization reported that IRS filings document he funded a "shadow government" by turning over $350 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, and more to another group, which then forwarded the cash to various progressives running various state and local election offices.

"CTCL is only the tip of the iceberg," Kline explained recently. "The left’s shadow government operated though scores of nonprofits, and so far The Amistad Project has identified well over $1 billion in monies, expertise, and technical support from leftist nonprofits to election officials. The result was that America was kicked out of the counting room, and billionaires were allowed in."

"CTCL, which grew out of the George Soros-funded New Organizing Institute, used its windfall to distribute grants to election officials at the municipal and county level, bypassing state legislatures," the Project explained. "The earliest – and by far the largest – grants went to deep-blue urban areas of key swing states. The grant agreements obligated the recipients to use a large portion of the money for voter turnout operations targeted at specific demographics of voters who could reliably be expected to vote for Joe Biden, effectively turning local election offices into partisan get-out-the-vote centers."

Just the News reported the state officials trying to stop the inspection of the voting machines earlier had been accused of punishing Fulton County for concerns about the election integrity.

They decertified county voting machines following a third-party audit organized by local officials.

Martin Walsh, in a commentary at Conservative Brief, said the decision was a major victory for accountability and transparency in elections.

In a separate case pending in Denver that involves Dominion, the plaintiffs, from Michigan, have accused the company of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.

They also charge the company intimidated its critics after the 2020 elections by sending cease and desist letters to those who expressed criticism of the company.

The complaint states, “Generally, Plaintiffs are everyday Americans. They are fathers, mothers, daughters, and sons. They are the neighbor you say good morning to on your way to work. They are Americans trying to participate in a public debate about election integrity and security. Plaintiffs have been intimidated from participating in the debate, however, because of Dominion."

The plaintiffs claim Dominion sent intimidating letters and used the threat of litigation to "chill the free speech" of those critical of the election.

