Campus cancel culture: Here are 135 higher education cancellations from 2021

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Some 135 speakers, signs, statues and more have been canceled on campus over the last year, according to The College Fix’s Campus Cancel Culture Database, which tracks such incidents.

There have been a total of 135 successful cancellations, coupled with another 106 attempts, for a total of 241 campus cancel culture incidents during 2021.

The database serves as a one-stop shop to monitor, chronicle – and remember – the effect of cancel culture on higher education. It seeks to document every example of targeting and suppression in an age of censorship, memory-holing and soft totalitarianism.

