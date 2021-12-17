Where were the Capitol Police on Jan. 6?

Of the 1,879 sworn officers of Capitol Police available for duty on Jan. 6, only 471 were deployed inside and outside when mayhem broke loose caused by some of the protesters, says a breathtaking report by Open the Books.

Who's decision was that? Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, ultimately.

Why were the National Guard not called in when an estimated 1 million people showed up for the protest? Nancy Pelosi was in charge, once again.

Some United States Capitol Police officers were teleworking, some riot gear was locked in a bus or shattered upon impact after being improperly stored, and only a couple hundred of the 1,879 sworn officers were inside the Capitol Building, despite intelligence showing the protests might get heated on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Even with a $464 million-a-year budget and nearly 2,000 officers, the USCP was unable to stop a breach of the Capitol by protestors who carried no guns," said the report. "The USCP's budget is greater than many large metropolitan cities, including Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Columbus, Ohio."

Congress plans on spending $150 million more to increase the budget to $600 million in 2022.

USCP documents show that at 2 pm on that day, only 1,214 officers were "on site" across the Capitol complex of buildings, said the report. "Congressional investigators concluded, however, that USCP could only account for 417 officers and could not account for the whereabouts of the remaining 797 officers."

Only 1,457 of its 1,879 sworn officers were ever "on site" over the entire 24-hour period of Jan. 6. That leaves 422 officers who were never even on site – 23-percent, or nearly 1 in every 4 officers.

