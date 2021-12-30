Caring doctor forgives $650,000 debts from cancer patients' medical bills

(MY FAITH NEWS) – Doctor Omar Atiq is an oncologist who has been treating cancer patients since 1991 when he first opened his doors to the Arkansas Cancer Clinic, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Since then, thousands of patients have been treated at his clinic. The clinic provides an array of cancer treatments ranging from chemotherapy and radiation therapy, to diagnostics such as CAT scans.

Unfortunately, all that changed last March when the clinic after nearly 3 decades closed its doors for good.

The clinic still had over $650,000 in outstanding bills from their patients. That’s when the Doctor Atiq thought maybe there was a way to forgive the debt.

Read the full story ›