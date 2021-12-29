China claims U.S. democracy is now a 'weapon of mass destruction'

Joe Biden's recent online democracy summit did not happen without controversy, as he's been accused of cutting the feed of a Taiwanese speaker to appease the communists in China.
But now those very communists have attacked the events as America's attempt to use a "weapon of mass destruction," or "democracy," against the rest of the world.
Advertisement - story continues below
A report from the Middle East Media Research Institute explains the Chinese Foreign Ministry reacted to Biden's online events by charging that "the U.S. had turned 'democracy' into 'a tool and a weapon' to preserve its worldwide 'hegemony,' and that 'American-style democracy' is rife with 'malaises.'"
The political party said, "Problems like money politics, identity politics, partisanship, political polarization, social division, racial tension, and wealth gap are getting worse."
TRENDING: Gruesome 1996 cold case busted wide open: Suspect dumps DNA sample right in front of detective
It said, "Whether a country is democratic or not should be decided by its own people, not by a handful of finger-pointing outsiders. A country's democratic system and its path to democracy should be chosen independently by its own people in light of their national reality. Nothing works better than the most suitable."
"Democracy," the report said the communist statement accused, "has become a 'weapon of mass destruction' used by the U.S. to interfere in other countries' affairs."
Advertisement - story continues below
The statement accused the event of seeking "to thwart democracy under the pretext of democracy, incite division and confrontation, and divert attention from its internal problems."
It described as "malaises" in America things like "money politics, identity politics, partisanship, political polarization, social division, racial tension, and wealth gap."
The communists claimed: "The American-style democracy is a money-based game for the rich. Ninety-one percent of congressional elections are won by candidates with greater financial support. It is 'one person one vote' in name, but 'rule of the minority elite' in reality. The general public are wooed when their votes are wanted but get ignored once the election is over. The check and balance has become 'vetocracy,' [meaning 'rule by veto'] with partisan interests put above national development. The flaws of such an electoral system are self-evident, including the rampant use of gerrymandering to manipulate the division of electoral districts that compromises fairness and justice. The dysfunction of the American-style democracy is a fact that cannot be covered up — the Capitol riot that shocked the world, the death of George Floyd that sparked mass protests, the tragic mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the harsh reality of the rich becoming richer and the poor poorer."
It cited statistics, without a source, than said 72% of Americans think democracy in the U.S. is not a good example for others to follow, and 81% of Americans "believe that there are grave domestic threats to the future of American democracy."
Chinese officials said in the statement that they promote "democracy" in accordance with their own national conditions and realities.
Advertisement - story continues below
"China's democracy is people's democracy. Its essence and core is that the people are the masters of the country. China practices whole-process people's democracy under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. It combines electoral democracy with consultative democracy, and integrates all links of democracy, including democratic election, democratic consultation, democratic decision-making, democratic management, and democratic oversight. It covers economic, political, cultural, social, ecological and all other fields, so that the people's wills are represented and their voices heard in every aspect of political and social life."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]