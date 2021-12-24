China locks down 13 million in Xi’an, key ancient Christian site

(BREITBART) – Chinese Communist Party officials locked down the entire city of Xi’an on Thursday after reportedly just 143 of the community’s 13 million residents tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus over the past two weeks, China’s official state-run press agency, Xinhua, reported.
Xi’an’s government announced a citywide stay-at-home order on the afternoon of December 22 that went into effect for an indefinite amount of time on December 23. The city will allow “one family member to do grocery runs every two days” during the lockdown period, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Xi’an municipal officials “urged residents not to leave town unless they are tested for Covid-19 [Chinese coronavirus] and have clearance from employers or community-level authorities,” the newspaper reported Wednesday.
