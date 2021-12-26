Christian prisoners in Iran get rare 10-day holiday leave

(RADIO FREE EUROPE) -- Iran's judiciary has granted Christian prisoners 10 days' leave to spend the holidays at home with their families, in a rare move toward members of the Islamic republic’s Christian minority.

"The decision is to mark the New Year 2022 and the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said on December 26.

The website said that the head of the judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi instructed authorities across the country to issue the dispensation. But it wasn't clear when the 10-day period starts, or how many Christian prisoners will benefit from the furlough.

