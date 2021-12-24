At Christmas, Alveda King reveals how to stay focused on Christ, no matter what

(FOX NEWS) – During an interview on Friday morning on "Fox & Friends," Dr. Alveda C. King, evangelist and a niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., cleared up any confusion that might still exist about the reason for the Christmas season — and shared a few tips for staying focused on the true meaning of Christmas, no matter what else might be going on.

On Christmas Eve morning, King said, "The beautiful Christ-like message – we've had Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and certainly now Christmas – the message is to love, to repent, to forgive, and to share. That's what Jesus did, and God gave us Jesus."

She added, "It's just a very beautiful season. We want to keep that spirit all year around if we can, but certainly this is a good time to say Merry Christmas to everybody."

Read the full story ›