Colorado wildfires send residents scrambling for cover, force 2 towns to evacuate

(FOX NEWS) – Colorado wildfires have forced citizens in two cities to evacuate and has produced harrowing videos on social media of residents fleeing the flames.

The city of Louisville, was has a population of 21,000, was evacuated after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave.

Superior is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver. Louisville is just 4 miles (6 kilometers) northeast of Superior.

Read the full story ›