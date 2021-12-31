A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.WICKED WEATHER
Colorado wildfires send residents scrambling for cover, force 2 towns to evacuate

Wind gusts reported higher than 100 mph, more than 300 homes lost

Published December 30, 2021
Sudden brush fires in Colorado Dec 30 2021 (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Colorado wildfires have forced citizens in two cities to evacuate and has produced harrowing videos on social media of residents fleeing the flames.

The city of Louisville, was has a population of 21,000, was evacuated after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave.

Superior is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver. Louisville is just 4 miles (6 kilometers) northeast of Superior.

