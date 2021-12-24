Columnist warns Hillary Clinton 'begging' to be 2024 Dem nominee

It was only days ago that Gettr CEO Jason Miller suggested that Hillary Clinton is positioning herself to become the Democrats' presidential nominee in 2024.

At the time, columnist Robert Spencer at PJMedia noted that she suddenly has been making appearances, including a recent reading of her "victory" speech from the 2016 race which went unused when she lost to President Donald Trump.

Spencer explained, "Considering the fact that Hillary is one of the most artificial and calculating human beings on the planet, the question must be asked: Why now? Hillary has had over four years to release this speech, of which she is clearly proud. What is different about the situation today that led her to inflict this speech on an unwitting world?"

Spencer wrote, "By the time the 2024 election rolls around, Hillary will be 77, but Joe Biden, if he is still with us as much as he is now, will be nearly 82, and Kamala Harris will still be as obviously unfit to be president of the United States as she is now, even if by then she has served some time (heaven help us) in the Oval Office. The Democrat bench, as Stacey Lennox recently detailed, is even weaker. So why not Hillary? After all, she maintains that she won the election in 2016 in the first place; she clearly believes that she can defeat Trump (if he is indeed the Republican nominee, and again, in her view) in 2024."

How Hillary Clinton has moved far beyond being visible. A columnist from the New York Post has said in an interview with Fox News that she's begging to be the one.

Miranda Devine explained, "I think it tells you more about the state of the Democratic Party than it does about poor America, that they are even considering Hillary Clinton, that she isn’t just being laughed out of school for popping her head up above the parapet, from so desperately and so obviously having her hand up and saying 'pick me, take me!'

"The master class, so-called, that she gave the other day that people pay $20 a month to watch, in which she read her undelivered victory speech and then cried at the end of it with no real tears, that was her begging the American people and begging the Democratic Party to look at her as the alternative to Joe Biden, because after all, she is younger than him."

She added, "It’s going to be a nightmare. And really, the subtext is that only Hillary Clinton, who was so narrowly cheated of victory against Donald Trump in 2016, only she can save America. And that is her shtick. She won’t stop – she will do it until her last breath, she wants to vindicate herself."

Possibly throwing a wrench in that agenda is a Washington Examiner report that special counsel John Durham told a federal court he is looking at members of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as part of his criminal inquiry into the origins and conduct of the Trump-Russia investigation.

"Durham’s team asked a judge to 'inquire into a potential conflict of interest' related to the lawyers for British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s main anti-Trump dossier source, noting that a separate lawyer at their firm 'is currently representing the 2016 'Hillary for America' presidential campaign,' as well as multiple former employees of that campaign, in matters before the Special Counsel,'" the report said.

Already, Igor Danchenko, a Russian-born researcher, was charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. Durham's indictment charged he made those statements about the information he provided to Steele for his debunked dossier.

The FBI used those false statements when pursuing authority for the secret surveillance of a one-time Trump campaign aide.

Hillary Clinton gets emotional as she reads her “would have been” 2016 victory speech pic.twitter.com/ClAHdVsyoD — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 8, 2021

Miller had said, "Hillary’s trying to humanize herself and inject herself into the 2024 presidential discussion. That’s all it is. Let’s just be brutally crass and direct about it. The fact of the matter is that Crooked [Hillary] is circling around Joe Biden almost like a buzzard looking at the carcass on the ground, saying, ‘It’s not going to be Joe Biden, it’s not going to be Kamala Harris. How can I go and insert myself into this national discussion and remind people that I’m still here?'"

Miller explained he believes Clinton gave herself away by insisting her speech captures who she is and what she believes, and "what my hopes were for the kind of country that I want for my grandchildren."

"Why would the kind of country that Hillary wants for her grandchildren and for the world be of anything except mild historical interest unless she intends once again to attempt to impose her vision on the rest of us from the Oval Office?" he said.

Spencer wrote, "As my PJ Media colleague Chris Queen noted, Hillary 'might be the least self-aware person in history.' She was never held accountable for her misuse of classified information on her email server or for her mismanagement and coverup of the Benghazi jihad attack in which four Americans were killed. Yet she recently had the audacity to proclaim: 'We have to hold people accountable for their actions, particularly when those actions threaten our way of life, our rule of law, our future as a democracy.'"

He warned, "It may be that at this point, the woman and the moment have met. As Biden and Harris continue to make a hash of things, the Democrats may ultimately conclude that Hillary is their best choice for 2024. One thing seems certain: Hillary Clinton’s all-encompassing ambition will ensure that she can never be completely counted out for a presidential run as long as she is still drawing breath."

Jason Lemon wrote at Newsweek that poll numbers for Biden and Harris both have plunged in recent weeks, amid their so-far failed economic plans, inflation that is injuring millions of Americans, the catastrophic pullout of American troops from Afghanistan, the crisis at the southern border, and more.

"Miller, who maintains close ties to Trump, predicted in October that Democrats would pick someone else to run in 2024. He also has repeatedly said he believes Trump will seek another term in the next presidential election," Newsweek reported.

