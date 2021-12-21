Why I condemn liberals without apology

I neither offer nor make apology per my contempt for so-called liberals and specifically those who operate under the orthodoxy of communism and it religions of neo-Leninism, Marxism, cultural-Marxism and Fabianism. I view them collectively as the testaceous-like covering that forms on the hoofs of pigs that walk in refuse and dung their entire lives.

Those whom I reference are demonic and from the very pit of hell itself. They offer nothing of value for the benefit of mankind. They are divisive and anti-God in every single thing they advance. And I do mean every single thing.

The motto of the United States is "E pluribus unum." Even if our Founding Fathers intended it to mean "out of many states one nation" as those I reference have argued to bastardize the intent of our Founders – I argue the Founders' objective was always for us to be "one People under one Nation under God."

But, demonic ophidians have redefined the equipoise set forth and evolved in America, and through the inculcation of revisionist history they have used poor life decisions to create a fabric of hatred as the veneer of all that America promises and offers. To wit, segregation by identification has been weaponized and bred into the psyche of saint and sinner alike.

In a recent Video Rant titled, "Oregon Governor: Minorities Too Stupid," I address the propensity of these people to divide Americans into subgroups recognizable by what they have cleverly misidentified as colors found in boxes of Crayola Crayons.

TRENDING: Joy Reid implies Elon Musk is racist, sexist for using the term 'Karen'

There is no white or black or yellow or brown nor red skin color. These errant fabrications were invented for one reason, and that is to create animus and division. It should not take an elevated level of reasoning to grasp that simple truth. But, liberals, through the spread of their demon religions I reference in the opening paragraph, have institutionalized the embracing of a crayon color as the summum bonum, rivaled only by being an emotionally unbalanced schizophrenic who has been conditioned into the insanity of gender dysphoria. But, I'm getting ahead of myself.

In the interest of word space, I point you to my Video Rant titled, "Black Is Not a Race." The proof of how entrenched and acceptable the condemnable and heretical ignorance required to embrace said lies has become, even much – i.e., nearly all – of Christendom has fallen prey to this lie from hell.

If we, as intended, were a nation of Americans juxtaposed to a nation of fallacious hyphenations, 100% of what is used to divide us would disappear and with it so would the likes of the Obama woman, its husband and all politicos like them.

Those I identify in my opening paragraph have elevated and weaponized the sexualized deviance of abject insanity required to reduce people to the most base levels of perversion and then extol them as being normal.

Richard Levine, who only an idiot would call "Rachel," much less accept as the grotesquely hideous face of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and secretary of health, graphically illustrates my point.

Those I address have codified adherence to insanity. How is it advantageous to the mental, social and spiritual health of a nation to force compliance to absolute craziness under threat of law? What sane people would codify enforcement penalties against people for refusing to suspend and/or abandon their common sense and deny their Christian faith by espousing as moral that which God has condemned?

They have redefined murder vis-à-vis the industrialized extermination of children as a "choice" juxtaposed to the pagan godlessness it realistically represents.

There is nothing that those I reference have touched, proposed and/or instituted that serves the well-being of mankind – quite the opposite in reality. And only the spiritually and intellectually compromised would disagree.

As I have stated countless times, the vile entities that subscribe to such damnable heterodoxies are the most base, low-down, common and dirty persons on earth – thus my reason for identifying them as such.

They resent my doing so and attack me as boorish. But, the rightful usage of the English lexicon and grammar cannot be called unkind nor untrue; and certainly not vulgar. Truth is its own defense, and everything I have said herein is absolute truth. They may not like nor approve of my using the "word" they have weaponized based upon their erroneous identification of skin color, but that word properly identifies them based upon their behavior.

And, I am prepared to debate face-to-face any their kind foolish enough and/or capable of doing more than resorting to single-syllable name-calling under the guise of erudition.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!