U.S.ANARCHY IN AMERICA
Criminals are the real victims, according to Los Angeles district attorney

Says sentence enhancements disproportionately used against minorities

WND News Services
Published December 11, 2021 at 4:42pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Gun control is for civilians, not criminals. The criminal justice system should view criminals as victims. These are the guiding lights of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

On the same day that an 81-year-old woman was shot to death in a home invasion robbery, Gascon sent out a fundraising email decrying the use of sentencing enhancements. Enhancements add prison time for violent crimes for a number of reasons, from gang affiliation to the use of guns.

But Gascon thinks we shouldn’t be too hard on criminals. Gascon did not add a sentence enhancement to the charges against the woman’s killer, a man who, of course, had an extensive criminal history and was recently released on parole in September. The enhancement would add 25 years to his sentence.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
