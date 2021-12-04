Cringe alert: Kamala sings 'Wheels on the Bus' while honking electric bus horn

(TRENDING POLITICS) – During a visit on Thursday to a public transit facility in Charlotte, North Carolina with Pete Buttigieg, Vice President Kamala Harris had another cringeworthy moment.

During their visit, Harris promoted the new infrastructure bill which would give $ 1 billion for public transportation and $109 million for electric vehicle charging in North Carolina till 2027.

At one point during the trip, the pair toured the Charlotte CATS bus garage to check out the electric buses. Harris couldn’t contain herself as she jumped into one of the buses and honked the horn, singing: “The wheels on the bus go round and round!”

Read the full story ›