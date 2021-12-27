Dad pulls epic prank on Joe Biden, but now he says he's being flooded with threats

The MAGAverse was delighted on Christmas Eve when a sly Oregon father managed to sneak a subtle “Let’s go Brandon” in at the end of a call with President Joe Biden, who had called into Norad’s Santa Tracker for a livestream event.
“Let’s go Brandon,” of course, has become a popular refrain of Biden critics who prefer the less vulgar alternative it offers to “F*** Joe Biden” as well as the commentary on media coverage of the Biden administration, as it began after a reporter said on air that the crowd was shouting “Let’s go Brandon” to celebrate NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s successful run rather than expressing their distaste for our current president.
The father, whose children each spoke to POTUS and first lady Jill Biden to tell them what they’d like for Christmas, warmly wished the first couple a merry Christmas before adding “Let’s go Brandon” at the end of the call.
Advertisement - story continues below
Without missing a beat, President Biden, bless his heart, replied, “Let’s go Brandon, I agree.”
BREAKING: Joe Biden was taking calls from the NORAD Santa tracking program and a dad ended the call with "Merry Christmas, and Let's Go Brandon."
Biden replied with: "Let's Go Brandon, I agree" pic.twitter.com/Hc0pLWGRx1
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 24, 2021
TRENDING: What does 'faith in God' really mean this Christmas?
You’ve got to hand it to Biden, he did not let the moment phase him in the slightest. Of course, this could be due to the fact that he didn’t have the slightest idea he’d just been had, to be fair.
Advertisement - story continues below
However, his apparently incredibly diehard fans didn’t take it so gently.
Despite the fact that “F*** Trump” had no clean alternative for the four years during which President Donald Trump was in office and that celebrities freely discussed assassinating him with little to no recourse, the tongue-in-cheek PG version of “F*** Joe Biden” might actually be putting this cheeky father's life at risk.
That’s right -- he says he’s been receiving threats all for making the joke on air, which he says wasn’t rooted in ill will at all, but simply frustration and a healthy regard for the First Amendment.
“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job,” Jared Schmeck, the former police officer and father of four, told The Oregonian on Christmas Day.
“I mean no disrespect to him,” he said.
Advertisement - story continues below
The 35-year-old says that he is not a “Trumper,” but simply a “free-thinking American and follower of Jesus Christ.”
“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” he told the paper, explaining that he’s been receiving “vague but threatening” calls, as the outlet described them.
“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Lets go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple minded, no matter how I feel about him,” he said. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner ... I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”
He added that regardless of the backlash, he “stood 100% behind what I did and what I said.”
Advertisement - story continues below
As well he should.
I don’t need to explain that the insult is certainly less-than-polite, as Schmeck himself seems to realize this.
His “Let’s go Brandon” moment on Biden’s livestream rather epitomizes the “Let’s go Brandon” spirit as a whole -- it’s a clean-ish way to express frustration toward a president that, in many ways, is rather difficult to insult because the media is so determined to cover for him, one way or another.
Just as the reporter who told the cameras that the crowd was chanting “Let’s go Brandon” when they were very much not chanting “Let’s go Brandon,” the establishment supporters of Biden’s presidency routinely gaslight Americans, as the administration does itself, by telling us that we’re just anti-science, white supremacist, domestic terrorist supporters of a despotic madman who almost overthrew our democracy if we don't support Joe Biden and everything he stands for.
Advertisement - story continues below
Case in point: Schmeck is allegedly receiving threats for a light-hearted gag roasting the president in front of the whole world. Seriously?
And they wonder why “Let’s go Brandon” has become so popular ... this is exactly why.
Biden’s America is beyond backward, and the people who support him are getting crazier and more rabid by the day.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]