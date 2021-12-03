A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dallas Mavericks owner buys entire Texas town

Purchased 77-acre property to help a friend

Published December 3, 2021 at 12:06pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchased an entire Texas town last month, but says his plans for the property are still up in the air.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the 77 acres that comprises the town of Mustang, roughly 55 miles south of Dallas, was picked up by the businessman. The deal includes an abandoned strip club where a murder occurred, a building for the volunteer fire department, and a trailer park in the town of 20-some people at last count.

"I don’t know what if anything I will do with it," Cuban told the newspaper, noting that he only bought the town because a good friend needed to offload it.

Read the full story ›

