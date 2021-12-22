Damning report shows key instigators of Jan. 6 riot remain unindicted

In the first report of its extensive Jan. 6 investigation, Revolver News presented three major findings concerning a man who clearly had a prominent role in instigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, yet remains unindicted.
The findings concerning Arizona man Ray Epps countered the official narrative and provided more evidence of proactive federal involvement in the Capitol riot.
Now, in a follow-up report, Revolver News presents evidence, backed by videos and images, that there were others who worked in tandem with Epps, apparently to turn a peaceful rally into a riot.
In a three-part documentary on the Capitol riot called "Patriot Purge," Fox News host Tucker Carlson concludes growing evidence points to "incitement by federal agents" and the "intentional entrapment of American citizens."
Julie Kelly, who has done investigative reporting on the Jan. 6 defendants for American Greatness, is among many who have pointed out that despite the repeated claims that Jan. 6 was an "armed insurrection" of "white supremacists," not one person has been charged with carrying or using a firearm inside the Capitol building. The only person who used a firearm inside the Capitol, she noted, was the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed an unarmed female veteran, Ashley Babbitt.
The FBI said in August it had not found evidence that Jan. 6 was the result of an organized plot to overturn the election, according to four current and former law enforcement officials.
