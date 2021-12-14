Data show high rate of myocarditis in youth after Pfizer vaccine

A peer-reviewed study of data in Hong Kong found a significant rise in the rise of myocarditis and pericarditis in young male adolescents after taking a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The study of Chinese male adolescents published in the journal of Clinical Infectious Disease concluded the rate was 1 in 2,680, or 37 per 100,000. The onset of myocarditis came a median of two days after vaccination.

The results supported a study published in November by the Journal of the American Heart Association that found mRNA vaccines could be causing an increase in vascular events such as thrombosis, cardiomyopathy and other vascular events following vaccination.

Prominent cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough said in a recent video podcast interview that the myocarditis produced by COVID-19 has been found to be mild and "inconsequential."

But myocarditis cause by the vaccine is nothing like the kind causes by infection, citing pre-clinical studies showing the lipid nanoparticles -- which deliver the spike protein in the mRNA system -- "go right into the heart."

"When the kids get myocarditis after the vaccine, 90% have to be hospitalized," McCullough said. "They have dramatic EKG changes, chest pain, early heart failure, they need echocardiograms."

He called vaccine-inducted myocarditis "a big deal."

"And in children it's way more serious and predominant than a post-COVID myocarditis."

McCullough has become a leading critic of universal COVID-19 vaccination, arguing the known risks and possible future adverse events outweigh any benefit, particularly for healthy young people.

See McCullough's remarks:

Top cardiologist & Covid specialist Dr. Peter McCullough: Myocarditis in children post vaccine is far more dangerous than anything covid induced. pic.twitter.com/XJrHlXcXz4 — Flex (@flexgirl9) December 4, 2021

Dr. Robert W. Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, also is a critic of universal COVID-19 vaccination. He cited the Hong Kong study during a livestreamed forum in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

He pointed out that the study was an analysis of hospital records, meaning it did not include adolescents who may have developed the disease but did not seek medical attention.

Malone said the information on the risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccines is coming out despite a concerted effort by government, news media and social media to suppress it

The frequency of myocarditis in young males is so high, Malone said, "it can’t be hidden.

"What we’re finding out is that we've been lied to. That's the truth."

Malone, in a piece on SubStack, said there is increasing evidence that vaccinating young people for COVID-19 is "bad medicine, bad policy and shows poor decision making by the FDA on the rushed decision to grant EUA status to these vaccines, particularly for male adolescents and male young adults."

He urged parents to "consider very carefully before making the decision to vaccinate children."

The idea, Malone said, "that this vaccine should be mandated in our schools is absolutely wrong, and if we do not reverse these decisions by national authorities, states, and local school boards we will be sentencing a significant fraction of our youth to government-mandated heart damage."

