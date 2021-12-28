The defector-doctor who says CCP virus was bio-weapon

Do you trust the Chinese Communist Party to tell the truth about the COVID-19 virus that has killed some 5,413,000 people throughout the world?

Do you buy the story that it escaped the Wuhan lab accidentally, according to the Chinese government?

Do you recognize that this same totalitarian nation is responsible for the worst genocide in history between Mao's Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution, the great purges and the Tibet invasion, between 1949 and 1969 – estimated to have claimed as many as 78 million lives?

Let's be frank.

With a track record like that, why does the world give China the benefit of the doubt?

Recently, Joshua Philipp, an award-winning investigative reporter with The Epoch Times and an expert on unrestricted warfare, interviewed Dr. Yan Li-meng, a virologist and former member of the World Health Organization influenza H5 Reference Lab based at the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health, a key emergency disease facility for the Chinese government.

Yan does not believe the Chinese government when it comes to the origin of the virus.

Yan said SARS-CoV-2 was the result of a secret 20-year-old bioweapons research program that included coronaviruses.

"I'm the big problem," Yan said. "They (the CCP) need to disappear me. The reason is very clear, because the things I'm telling the world actually reveal the top confidential plans of the Chinese government. They've spent over 20 years working on the novel bioweapons, including coronavirus."

But despite what she says, the international scientific and U.S. intelligence communities claim with a straight face, "We judge the virus was not developed as a biological weapon."

In May, an investigative reporter with The Australian, Sharri Markson, reported that the U.S. State Department had uncovered – during its investigations into the origins of COVID-19 – a 263-page paper written by People's Liberation Army scientists and senior Chinese public health officials from 2015.

The paper, titled "The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons," outlined opportunities with SARS coronaviruses for a "new era of genetic weapons" in which the viruses can be "artificially manipulated into an emerging human ­disease virus, then weaponized and unleashed in a way never seen before."

The document, authored by 18 of the Chinese military and academia's top people, also outlined a claim by Chinese military scientists that the SARS-CoV-1 virus, which caused many deaths in 2003, was developed by "terrorists" who released the man-made bioweapon on China.

As the pandemic began to unfold in January 2020, Yan said she "realized it was urgent at that time" to speak up. According to Yan, the CCP had already silenced or disappeared the whistleblower doctors – like Dr. Li Wenliang in mainland China who was trying to warn the world about the virus.

Yan then thought, "If I don't tell the world, they will keep covering [it] up and there will be [a] bigger outbreak and even a pandemic all over the world."

China has been secretive about the lab leak – if, in fact, it was due to a lab leak. China has not admitted one, just the possibility of a leak. It still prefers the "natural origins" thinking. The WHO has covered up China's culpability. They take Beijing at their word.

Most U.S. scientific organizations are in line with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is clearly compromised by funding the lab in Wuhan.

Joe Biden is also compromised – by Hunter Biden's business in China.

So is Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell by his own dealings in China, as well as Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

And don't forget the press and Big Tech – that goes beyond compromise! They are more than apologists for China. They freely and eagerly censor all voices that criticize the Chicoms. Just ask Google who committed the worst genocides in history!

Time is running out for America.

We keep hiding behind the pandemic, with vaccine mandates that are not working, mask mandates that never worked and businesses that are in bed with China.

Meanwhile, China grows more bellicose and warlike.

China is the most existential threat to the U.S. in the world. Where does this end?

