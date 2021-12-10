Dominion voting machines must go

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

As long as the Dominion voting machines are in place and lurking for the next election, we will never ever have an honest election again.

All the smoke and mirrors about voter laws is just being used to cause the public to forget about the crooked, cheating, connected-to-China-via-the-internet Dominion voting machines. Yet we hear not a word about replacing them.

It will come to a point in time when the issue will arise, but they will say it's too close to the election to replace them now … so wait till the next election. There will be no next election if we don't replace these manipulated-by-China voting machines.

Replace the Dominion voting machines now!

Doug

'Babylon' not a city

[Regarding "Mystery Babylon: Is it New York City?"] Sorry, but when it comes to "Babylon," the Bible is talking about the Catholic Church, NOT an actual city. Read "The Two Babylons," by Alexander Hislop. You'll find out about Semiramis, her son Nimrod and more.

Paul A.

Americans in denial

[Regarding "It is time to stop passively encouraging totalitarianism"] What I find here at home is I can't even get people to speak out about the stolen election, COVID-19, COVID treatment and so on and so forth. I would say two-thirds of the country is in complete denial over all things communist. For some reason they feel they can stay quiet and all of this is going to go away. They think they will live their lives in freedom and that it will never change.

Absolute bunch of chicken-s--ts.

Kevin

Vaccines: File class action lawsuits

[Regarding "'Get the shot or get shot': Some push 'mass genocide' for the unvaccinated"] If Ms. Jenna Ellis were actually concerned about the vaccine push, she would be filing class action lawsuits for the anti-vaccine people, for all of us have been libeled multiple times over. Also class action lawsuits could be filed against Anthony Fauci personally and the whole medical establishment for harm done to the hundreds of thousands who have perished needlessly.

Men are accountable and cannot be shielded by corporations.

Sojourner

Blitzes then and now

[Regarding "The COVID Blitzkrieg: Can our liberties be restored?"] In 1940 the French had bigger, better and more tanks than the Germans. Germany was able to quickly defeat France because they totally out-strategized them regarding the then-new field of tank doctrine.

The Blitzkrieg was actually a doctrine developed by Great Britain. Heinz Guderian studied there in an officer-exchange program prior to World War II. The German high command was divided regarding how best to utilize tanks on the battlefield. Guderian managed to persuade Hitler that the Blitz was the best way to offensively utilize them. The early successes of the Blitz made Hitler overconfident when he engaged the Soviet Union. That was a big part of his undoing.

When COVID-19 came on the world stage it was a new form of disease that the world had not seen. It seemed to take down the elderly and infirm very quickly. For that reason most of us gave Big Government the benefit of the doubt when it came to reacting to it. We gave them an inch (15 days to slow the spread), and they took a mile.

For many years I have seen the kingdom of the Antichrist rapidly taking shape around us. Although I remain hopeful that we will yet experience a relatively brief reprieve, it is only a matter of time before the ultimate tyranny takes over planet Earth.

Les Bertsch