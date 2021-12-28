(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks were mixed Tuesday as the major stock indexes looked to build on record highs in the final week of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 96.3 points, or 0.3%, to close at 36,398.67 in its fifth-straight winning day. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% to 4,786.45 after reaching a fresh intraday high earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% to 15,781.72.

The move comes after stocks rallied in Monday’s trading session, with the S&P 500 closing at its 69th record high of the year.

Read the full story ›