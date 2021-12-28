A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyON WALL STREET
Dow notches 5-day winning streak, S&P dips from record as investors weigh omicron

'We're unwinding some of that knee-jerk and initial reaction for the variant'

Published December 28, 2021 at 4:06pm
Published December 28, 2021 at 4:06pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks were mixed Tuesday as the major stock indexes looked to build on record highs in the final week of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 96.3 points, or 0.3%, to close at 36,398.67 in its fifth-straight winning day. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% to 4,786.45 after reaching a fresh intraday high earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% to 15,781.72.

The move comes after stocks rallied in Monday’s trading session, with the S&P 500 closing at its 69th record high of the year.

×