Dr. Ben Carson: Study why ivermectin-using African nations have low COVID mortality

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – It’s a sign of the times that everything has become “political” – even drugs. But all that had to happen to poor hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was for President Trump to tout him, and he automatically became a MAGA-hatted Republican targeted for cancellation. The same is true of ivermectin (IVM), which was branded “horse medicine” even though it has long been used to treat people and our CDC fairly recently recommended it for Afghan “refugees” as an anti-parasitic.
Speaking of woke mentalities, however, applying politically correct thinking to the anti-ivermectin set would get them deemed racists who are calling black Africans horses – animals, in other words – as this drug and HCQ are used widely by people in sub-Saharan countries. Notably, these nations also happen to have low rates of COVID-19-induced death, a phenomenon that should interest anyone concerned about tackling the disease.
One man certainly interested is Dr. Ben Carson, one of our time’s most renowned physicians. Appearing on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures this past weekend, he mentioned that we should research why this tropical-nation/HCQ-IVM/low-COVID-mortality correlation exists.
