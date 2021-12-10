Dr. McCullough: Vaccine-induced myocarditis in young people 'way more serious' than COVID-induced myocarditis

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – Dr. Peter McCullough, a top cardiologist and leader in the medical response to the COVID pandemic, said in a recent interview that myocarditis in young people post vaccine is far more dangerous than the COVID version of the heart disease.

Cases of myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – have spiked dramatically among previously healthy people in heavily vaccinated countries. Health officials have maintained that vaccine-induced myocarditis is rare, and worth the risk because COVID-induced myocarditis is much more prevalent.

During a wide-ranging interview with Dr. Al Johnson of the Real News Communications Network, McCullough expressed an alternative viewpoint.

Read the full story ›