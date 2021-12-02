Dr. Peter McCullough: Omicron is likely a minor variant

The newly discovered omicron mutation of the novel coronavirus will likely be a "minor" variant, according to epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough.

"It's simply not going to be as infectious" as the delta variant, he said, citing researcher Jacques Fantini of the University of Aix-Marseille in France.

"It doesn't look like it's going to have the evolutionary efficiency to become a dominant strain," McCullough told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Tuesday night. "I think it's going to be like the lambda and the epsilon variants previously described during the most recent year in COVID-19.

"It will become a minor variant," he said. "So I certainly wouldn't be looking for wrapping up on new vaccines or boosters to try to target this variant, until we have more data."

However, as Ingraham pointed out, a number of vaccine makers already are "on the hunt" for a vaccine for omicron. She asked McCullough if he thought those efforts are in vain, with any targeted variant having burned out by the time the shots are ready.

He replied that with 99% of COVID cases now of the delta variant, "the vaccines are not keyed against delta, so they're having a terrible time in terms of getting control."

McCullough added that the omicron variant first reported last week arose among travelers in Botswana who were vaccinated.

"So I think it's clear now that this variant is an evolutionary mistake that arose within the vaccinated."

McCullough, based in Dallas, Texas, was vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and a professor at Texas A&M University.

Ingraham noted that White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has argued that the immunity conferred from the vaccines is superior to natural immunity, insisting the "durability" of the latter is in question.

But Fauci's own National Institutes of Health funded a study finding people who had been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus had immunity eight months after infection. And the evidence has only become stronger since then. Former World Health Organization and Health and Human Services adviser Dr. Paul Alexander has compiled a list of 135 studies that indicate natural immunity is superior to vaccine-produced immunity.

McCullough said the vaccine is coded against one protein while natural immunity provides antibodies against 27 proteins and has probably 100 to 1,000 times stronger T cell, or long-term, immunity.

And immunity from SARS-CoV-1, which is about 90% the same as SARS-CoV-2, has been found to be durable after 17 years.

"I anticipate the same thing with this. It's one and done," McCullough said regarding infection from SARS-CoV-2.

There have been no bona fide cases of reinfection documented by accurate testing, he added.

"I think we need to remove the fear over Americans and over the world about getting the infection over and over again."

McCullough has 600 peer-reviewed publications to his name. Many have appeared in top-tier journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association and The Lancet. In May, he explained why he thinks the vaccines are too risky, particularly taking into account the fact that most people have a 99% survival rate. He testified to the U.S. Senate last November against what he described as the federal government's politicization of health care during the pandemic, curbing or blocking the availability of cheap, effective treatments for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

In a speech in September, he told of having been stripped of the editorship of a Swiss-based journal after having lost his position with a major health system, "with no explanation and no due process."

Baylor University Medical Center fired him in February. And Texas A&M College of Medicine, Texas Christian University and University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Medicine have cut ties with McCullough, accusing him of spreading misinformation.

"I've been stripped of every title that I've ever had in that institution. I've received a threat letter from the American College of Physicians, [and] a threat letter from the American Board," he said.

All because of his "lawful" participation "in a topic of public importance."

He said there are "powerful forces at work, far more powerful than we can possibly think of, that are influencing anybody who is in a position of authority."

See the interview:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



