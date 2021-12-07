Dr. Robert Malone: 500,000 American COVID patients didn't have to die

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, believes more than 500,000 American lives could have been saved if Dr. Anthony Fauci and the government health establishment did not undermine effective COVID-19 early treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

In a video interview with WND, he talks about a global "propaganda campaign" that includes the "hunting of physicians" to "try to delegitimize and damage the ability of physicians who are administering early, life-saving treatments."

On Sunday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. – who has held Senate hearings on the subject – agreed that many lives were lost because of the leadership of the federal government's top coronavirus adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, including the "sabotage" of early treatments.

"I ask a simple question, did Dr. Fauci’s response to COVID-19 work? 788,000 lives lost, many because he ignored and sabotaged early treatment using cheap, available, generic drugs in favor of a vaccine that is not as safe or effective as we all hoped it would be," Johnson said via Twitter.

Malone sees a standard "script" in which third parties with an apparent financial interest file a complaint with a licensing board against a doctor for administering a certain therapy or committing "thought crimes," such as raising concerns about vaccines.

See Malone's remarks to WND on the "hunting of physicians":

As many as 69 trials trials, including 31 randomized controlled trials, have shown the effectiveness of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. And 269 peer-review studies show the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.

Malone said in a recent interview with Steve Bannon’s "War Room" he estimates that more than half a million deaths from the novel coronavirus "are completely unnecessary." That's because, he said, "the federal government has blocked the ability of physicians to provide life-saving medications early in the infection."

As WND reported, a physician and medical researcher who is suing his Virginia hospital for preventing him from treating COVID-19 patients with ivermectin says his legal effort is on behalf of physicians across the United States and around the world whose relationship with their patients has been sabotaged.

Dr. Paul Marik, a professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School, says it's "completely outrageous" that the hospital in Norfolk where he serves as ICU director is telling physicians what they can prescribe and not prescribe, violating the doctor-patient relationship and the Hippocratic Oath.

See Malone's remarks on "War Room":

See the entire 80-minute WND interview with Malone:

