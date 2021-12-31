Dr. Robert Malone spends 3 hours with Joe Rogan after Twitter ban

In the wake of his banishment from Twitter, apparently for countering the government's accepted COVID-19 narrative, Dr. Robert Malone's highly anticipated interview with No. 1 podcaster Joe Rogan has been published.

The vaccine inventor who played a crucial role in the development of the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines discussed the social media censorship early in the three-hour discussion on "The Joe Rogan Experience," published Friday by Spotify.

A recent interview with another leading critic of COVID vaccines and policies, Dr. Peter McCullough, was Rogan's biggest ever, drawing more than 40 million listeners to date.

Rogan – after hearing Malone's prominent role in vaccine development and distribution over the past 30 years, including his personal relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci – observed that Twitter banned on Wednesday "one of the most qualified people in the world to talk about vaccines."

Malone said he's been contacted by lawyers who are looking at filing a lawsuit against the Big Tech giant.

"If it's not OK for me to be part of the conversation, even though I'm pointing out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, who can be allowed?" Malone asked.

He mentioned the critics who call him a liar for his claim that he is the inventor of the mRNA technology used in the vaccines, "despite the patents" in his name.

"No one can dispute that I played a major role in this tech," he said. "And virtually all other voices that have that background have financial conflicts of interest.

"I think I'm the only one that doesn't," Malone added. "I'm not getting any money out of this."

Hear Malone talk about Big Tech censorship:

Joe Rogan questions big tech for censoring “one of the most qualified people in the world to talk about vaccines” Dr. Robert Malone. Dr. Robert Malone responds to big tech censoring him. pic.twitter.com/uJiny7449r — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) December 31, 2021

Malone, who had more than half a million Twitter followers, told WND on Wednesday he had been permanently banned from the platform with no explanation.

"There is another example of the active, globally coordinated campaign to silence all dissent or discussion about the mismanagement of the COVID-19 outbreak, safety of the gene therapy-based vaccines, and the malfeasance of Pfizer, FDA, CDC, NIH and influential academics and academic journal editors in this matter," he wrote in an email to WND.

Along with his personal website, he has a Substack page and handles on other social media platforms:

Malone, in a video interview with WND on Dec. 20, said the new omicron variant could turn out to be "a Christmas present," serving as a natural vaccine because it appears to be more contagious than previous variants but with much milder symptoms, akin to the common cold.

Earlier this month, Malone issued a video statement explaining why more than 15,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world have signed a declaration that healthy children should not be vaccinated for COVID-19. He warned parents that the decision to inject their children is "irreversible," and they need to be aware of "the scientific facts about this genetic vaccine, which is based on the mRNA vaccine technology I created."

In an 80-minute video interview with WND last month, Malone explained why he opposes universal vaccination for the COVID-19 virus and why he's been willing to risk the reputation he's cultivated over three decades and weather the scorn of the government and health-care establishment.

He is assisting two major efforts, as WND reported, the grassroots Unity Project opposing vaccine mandates and the International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists that was launched by the Global Covid Summit.

McCullough, in a video interview with WND last week, was asked his reaction to President Biden calling on "the purveyors of these lies and misinformation" about COVID vaccines and policies "to stop it." The president described as "immoral" their distribution of data on safe and effective early treatments along with reports of vaccine injuries from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website amid suppression of traditional scientific debate.

"Just like this interview today, I'm just giving Americans the data," he replied. "These are the published papers, and I cite them. So, I'm not giving misinformation. I'm not giving information. I'm just giving data, and that's for individuals, doctors, scientists and the public at large to interpret."

See Malone's interview Dec. 2 interview with WND:

See Malone's Dec. 20 interview with WND:

See McCullough's Dec. 23 interview with WND:





